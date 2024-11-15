Elon Musk meets Iran's UN ambassador to discuss US-Iran tensions amid nuclear program concerns: Report

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and X, reportedly met with Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, in a private meeting on Monday. The meeting, which lasted over an hour, was held at a secret location. According to the New York Times, Iranian sources described the encounter as 'positive.' However, there has been no confirmation or comment on the meeting from either Trump’s team or Iran’s UN mission.

If this meeting occurred, it may indicate President-elect Trump’s willingness to explore diplomatic relations with Iran. This would mark a departure from the more aggressive stance favored by many in Trump’s party and Israel, a close ally. During his previous term, Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and enforced a “maximum pressure” policy, including sanctions on Iran’s oil sales. Recently, Trump hinted at a potential openness to diplomatic talks, despite his support for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has led military actions against Iran-related targets.

During Musk’s meeting, Iranian officials reportedly requested Musk’s assistance in advocating for US exemptions that would allow American businesses to operate in Iran, potentially easing economic restrictions. Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian assured the UN nuclear agency of the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear programme, aligning with the country’s request for sanctions relief.

In a related development, Trump appointed Musk and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy to lead a new government initiative called the “Department of Government Efficiency.” This initiative aims to reform the federal government, raising concerns about potential conflicts of interest due to Musk’s business interactions with the government. The department has set up an account on X, inviting applicants to send their information via direct message and describing the role as requiring “super high-IQ” individuals prepared to work long hours.

Musk’s involvement in these government initiatives underscores his growing influence not only in the tech industry but also in US politics and foreign relations.