'Where is George Soros of the right?' Viral video shows Elon Musk raising his hand to answer the question

Elon Musk's political role is expanding, drawing comparisons to George Soros. A video of Musk raising his hand at a Mar-a-Lago gathering has gone viral. The clip, shared by Barron Trump's friend Bo Loudon, shows Musk responding to the question, “Where is the George Soros of the Right?” This has led many to label Musk as the conservative counterpart to Soros, the billionaire known for supporting liberal causes.

Musk has publicly criticised Soros, claiming that Soros “hates humanity” and uses his wealth to influence society in ways Musk disagrees with. Recently, Musk has become more involved in politics, with some viewing him as a new conservative force.

Following the recent election, Musk has been seen frequently at Mar-a-Lago, participating in meetings to shape Donald Trump's future team. On Tuesday, Trump announced that Musk and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy would lead a new Department of Government Efficiency, aimed at making government operations more effective.

Initially, many believed Musk would not take an official role due to his commitments to companies like Tesla and SpaceX. However, this new position suggests Musk is ready for more direct involvement in government. Insiders say he is now regarded as a close ally and even part of Trump's inner circle.

"Where is the George Soros of the right?"@ElonMusk at Mar-a-Lago: 🙋‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/EYbBzSewDr — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) November 14, 2024

George Soros, a 94-year-old billionaire originally from Hungary, is known for funding various social causes worldwide through his Open Society Foundations. Soros has long supported the Democratic Party, and his son Alex recently endorsed Kamala Harris in her campaign against Donald Trump.

Musk, on the other hand, strongly opposes Soros’ influence. He claims Soros uses his wealth to control public opinion and promote political ideas that Musk believes harm Western values. Musk argues that Soros backs media outlets and progressive causes that stifle real public debate and restrict freedom, positioning himself as a conservative alternative to Soros.

Musk's transition from tech leader to political figure is drawing significant attention. His involvement in Trump's administration could alter how billionaires impact politics. His opposition to Soros also underscores the deep divide between conservative and liberal ideologies in the U.S. While it remains uncertain whether Musk’s approach will resonate with voters, his influence on politics is already notable.