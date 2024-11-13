'This will send shockwaves': Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to lead new 'DOGE' department in Trump administration

In a post-election shake-up, US President-elect Donald Trump has tapped Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, alongside entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, to lead the newly established “Department of Government Efficiency” (D.O.G.E.). This ambitious initiative aims to streamline federal operations, cut down on wasteful spending, and drastically reduce government bureaucracy. Trump’s transition team confirmed the appointments in a statement on November 12, emphasising the need for a fresh, entrepreneurial approach to running the government.

“This will send shockwaves through the system,” Musk reportedly said, affirming his commitment to eliminating inefficiencies. Trump likened the department’s mission to a “Manhattan Project” for government reform, signalling the magnitude of the task Musk and Ramaswamy will undertake.

D.O.G.E. is envisioned as a bold effort to reduce the federal government’s $6.5 trillion in annual spending by slashing outdated regulations and promoting private-sector efficiency in federal operations. With this project, the Trump administration is leaning heavily into Silicon Valley-style disruption to manage and modernise government processes. This effort will involve collaboration with external advisors and partnerships with federal bodies like the Office of Management and Budget, aiming to bring entrepreneurial practices into the highest levels of government.

Musk and Ramaswamy’s work is set on an ambitious timeline, with goals to complete the overhaul by July 4, 2026 — coinciding with America’s 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Trump expressed confidence in their abilities to lead a structural transformation that, according to his vision, will “make the U.S. Government accountable to WE THE PEOPLE.”