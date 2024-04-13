Elon Musk calls upon young talent to join his AI venture - xAI

In a bid to bolster his artificial intelligence (AI) enterprise, tech mogul Elon Musk issued an invitation on Saturday to aspiring individuals to become part of his pioneering initiative known as xAI. The venture, spanning across various verticals, is actively seeking engineers, designers, and personnel for product development, data analytics, and infrastructure management.

Related Articles

"Join xAI," urged the billionaire entrepreneur via his social media channels.

At the heart of this burgeoning enterprise lies 'Grok', an AI-powered chatbot unveiled by the company. xAI is also on the lookout for AI tutors to complement its expanding team.

Describing its mission, the company states, "We are a collective of AI researchers and engineers driven by the ambition to create AI systems that enhance humanity's understanding of the world."

Musk's AI endeavour is currently on a hiring spree in prominent tech hubs such as the San Francisco Bay Area, Palo Alto in the US, and London, UK.

"While we have a preference for in-person collaboration, we also extend remote work opportunities to outstanding candidates," affirmed xAI.

To attract top-tier talent, the company offers an array of employee benefits, including competitive remuneration packages comprising cash and equity-based incentives, comprehensive medical, dental, and vision insurance coverage, as well as unlimited paid time off, subject to prior approval. Moreover, xAI extends visa sponsorship for new recruits.

According to various sources, the visionary behind Tesla and SpaceX aims to secure a substantial funding round of $3–$4 billion for xAI within the next 2-3 weeks.

Established in 2023, xAI unveiled its inaugural AI product in November of the preceding year.

Meanwhile, the development of 'Grok 2', the next iteration of the AI chatbot, is currently underway. Musk expressed confidence that it will surpass all expectations upon its launch.