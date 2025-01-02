Elon Musk ‘concerned’ over Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott’s $16 billion charitable donations

Tesla CEO and the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, has expressed reservations about MacKenzie Scott’s philanthropic contributions, amounting to $16 billion (₹1,37,000 crore) over the past five years. Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is renowned for her large-scale charitable efforts focused on racial equity, immigrant rights, and LGBTQ justice.

While Scott’s generosity has earned widespread praise, Musk raised concerns about the broader impact of her donations, citing debates on social media questioning the intent and consequences of her funding.

Scott’s substantial donations, made primarily through her Yield Giving initiative, have positioned her as one of the most significant philanthropists in history. With a net worth of $36 billion, she has pledged to give away much of her fortune to causes she believes will create systemic change.

However, Musk voiced apprehension about the outcomes of her contributions. Responding to a post by entrepreneur John LeFevre, Musk agreed with concerns that Scott’s donations might disproportionately benefit NGOs and individuals with expensive degrees, rather than addressing broader societal needs.

Scott’s efforts have drawn both acclaim and criticism. Supporters applaud her focus on underrepresented communities, including racial minorities, immigrants, and LGBTQ individuals, seeing her philanthropy as a transformative force.

However, critics argue that the selection of beneficiaries and the administrative costs associated with some NGOs may limit the overall effectiveness of her donations. Musk’s remarks add to the growing debate over how billionaires should approach philanthropy to ensure maximum societal impact.