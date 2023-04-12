Elon Musk confirms he has fired over 80% of Twitter employees so far

Elon Musk has confirmed that he has fired over 80 per cent of the entire workforce of Twitter so far. The billionaire took over Twitter in October last year and carried out multiple rounds of layoffs after the $44 billion-takeover. Musk, in an interview with BBC, on Twitter Spaces announced that only 1,500 of the around 8000 Twitter employees are still employed at the company.

Musk claims that there were "just under 8,000" staff members when he bought the company. Now, Twitter is left with around 1,500 employees.

Further, Elon Musk was asked if it's hard to fire that many people, Musk responded by saying, "not fun at all" and that it can be "painful". Musk also claimed that he does not fire everyone in person. He said, "It's not possible to talk with that many people face to face."

Musk won't sell Twitter

Elon Musk claims he had his time at Twitter has been "quite a rollercoaster" and things are going "reasonably well". However, Musk claims that he bought Twitter because he had to. Recently, he also announced that Twitter is not even worth half of what he paid amounting to a valuation of around $20 billion.

Despite that, Elon Musk won't sell Twitter, even if someone paid him $44 billion. He later explained that he would only sell it if the purchaser would commit to telling the "truth" in the same way as Musk.

End of Legacy Blue Ticks

Elon Musk tweeted about the end of legacy blue checkmarks on April, 20 or '4/20'. He confirmed that during the interaction with the BBC journalist. Musk said that any social media account that won't pay for verification will lose the Blue checkmark by next week.

