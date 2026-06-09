Elon Musk could soon become world’s first trillionaire; Here's what $1 trillion fortune looks like

Elon Musk could soon add another unprecedented milestone to his name, as it is predicted that his net worth may surpass the $1 trillion mark, eventually making him the world’s first trillionaire. According to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index, Musk's current net worth is calculated at $716 billion as of June 9, 2026, but it is now said to increase further, soon making him a trillionaire.

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As CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk already owns shares and stock options worth about $273 billion in the company, according to a CNN report. In addition, SpaceX is also set to go public through an initial public offering (IPO) next week, which could be valued at around $1.77 trillion in total.

Must read: SpaceX IPO price out: Valuation, risks, growth explains — All what investors should know

Reportedly, Musk reportedly owns nearly half of SpaceX. Therefore, if the company reaches the projected valuation, his stake could be worth around $841 billion. All of this combined would give Musk a combined fortune of roughly $1.11 trillion.

However, the majority of his net worth is tied to the value of his company shares, which means that if the stock prices of Tesla or SpaceX fluctuate, his net worth would change accordingly.

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What a $1 trillion fortune looks like

A net worth of $1 trillion would be larger than the GDP of the majority of countries worldwide. According to the International Monetary Fund, over 20 countries have a GDP of more than $1.1 trillion. The economies of Taiwan, Ireland, Sweden, and Singapore would still fall short of the trillion-dollar mark.

Must read: SpaceX IPO: Elon Musk eyeing trillionaire status? Money maths explained here

In comparison to other tech billionaires, Musk is already the richest Billion as per the Bloomberg. If Musk's net worth reaches the estimated $1.11 trillion, it would be greater than the combined fortunes of the next four richest individual that includes Google’s co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, Oracle’s Larry Ellison, and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos. Together, their estimated wealth is calculated at around $1.09 trillion, which is slightly less than Musk's projected $1.11 trillion fortune.

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Apart from this, Musk $1 trillion mark is also projected to be larger than the annual economic output of Manhattan, and more than all residential and commercial property combined in Houston.