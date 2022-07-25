Elon Musk denies affair with Google co-founder Sergey Brin’s wife; says ‘nothing romantic’

Elon Musk said he’s not had sex in ages, with a sigh. Of course, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, and the richest man in the world, was speaking in context when he denied a report accusing him of having an affair with Google co-founder Sergey Brin’s wife Nicole Shanahan.

A Wall Street Journal report alleged that Musk ruined his friendship with Brin after his affair with Shanahan. The report mentions sources “familiar with the situation” who told WSJ that the couple filed for divorce earlier this year over “irreconcilable differences”.

Now, Musk has denied these accusations to say that he and Brin are still friends and that the report is based on “third-party random hearsay”.

“This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic,” Musk tweeted responding to a Twitter account called Whole Mars Catalog that shared the WSJ report tagging Musk in the post.

“Yeah, the character assassination attacks have reached a new level this year, but the articles are all nothing-burgers. I work crazy hours, so there just isn’t much time for shenanigans. None of the key people involved in these alleged wrongdoings were even interviewed!” Musk wrote on Twitter responding to another handle (Tesla Hype) which quote tweeted one of Musk’s older tweets from May this year about how political attacks against him would “escalate dramatically”.

And literally, to wrap things up, Musk added: “Haven’t even had sex in ages (sigh)”.

The WSJ report alleges that Musk and Shanahan’s affair occurred at the Art Basel event in Miami just after Musk broke up with Claire Boucher (Grimes). Sources told the WSJ that Brin and Shanahan were separated but still living together then.

A report from Insider revealed earlier this month that Musk had twins with a top executive at Neuralink and a former Tesla Employee Shivon Zillis. The twins were born just weeks before Musk and Boucher had their second child through surrogate, “bringing Musk’s number of known children to nine”, as The Verge pointed out.

The WSJ report mentions that Musk and Brin have been close friends and the latter also offered Tesla $500,000 in funding during the 2008 recession. Musk returned this favour by making Brin one of the first customers to get their hands on the Model X in 2015. The WSJ report also mentions that Musk has gone down on his knees to beg for Brin’s forgiveness at a party earlier this year. As per the report, Brin and Musk aren’t speaking “on a frequent basis” still and the Google co-founder has asked his advisers to sell his personal investments in Musk’s companies.

