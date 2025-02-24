Elon Musk, DOGE's email directive on "PAUSE" by agencies, leads to chaos and resistance

Elon Musk’s latest attempt to overhaul federal workforce efficiency has ignited controversy across multiple US government agencies, with NASA, the Pentagon, and the US Department of Justice (DOJ) leading a widespread pushback against his directive.

Musk, recently appointed by the Trump administration to lead the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), sent an email to over 2 million federal employees on Saturday with the subject line, "What did you do last week?" The message demanded that workers submit five bullet points summarising their accomplishments from the previous week, warning that failure to comply "will be taken as a resignation."

The email triggered immediate resistance from major federal agencies, with concerns about compliance, legal implications, and the potential disclosure of sensitive information. NASA, in particular, saw internal emails instructing employees at its Johnson Space Center, Glenn Research Center, and Ames Research Center to "PAUSE" any response to the request until further guidance was issued. A spokesperson confirmed that NASA was reviewing the directive and would provide clarity to its workforce soon.

Similar responses emerged across other government agencies. The US Department of Defense (DoD) directed its employees to ignore the email, emphasising that performance reviews are managed internally under its established protocols. The FBI followed suit, with Director Kash Patel asserting that "the FBI, through the office of the director, is in charge of all our review processes." Meanwhile, the DOJ also advised employees to hold off on responding, citing potential legal and ethical concerns.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), initially instructing its employees to comply, later reversed its position, promising additional clarification. The abrupt shift added to the growing uncertainty among federal workers already facing mounting stress over their job security.

Ethical and legal experts have also raised alarms over the directive. As an adviser rather than an elected official, Musk does not have direct authority to terminate federal employees, which places his ultimatum on questionable legal ground. DOJ officials warned that compliance with the email could lead to potential ethics violations, further complicating an already chaotic situation.

The controversy stems from the broader mission of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), an initiative led by Musk under Trump’s directive to streamline government operations, reduce public spending, and eliminate inefficiencies. While the administration has praised Musk’s efforts, his aggressive approach has sparked bipartisan criticism.