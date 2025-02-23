'People who should be considered for promotion': Musk after DOGE’s accountability mail to US govt employees

In a bold move that has sparked controversy, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has ordered all US federal government employees to submit weekly reports detailing their work or risk dismissal. The announcement, made via Musk’s social media platform X (formerly Twitter), has raised legal and ethical concerns among policymakers and labour law experts.

Related Articles

Musk posted on X that federal employees will soon receive an email requesting them to outline their accomplishments from the previous week. "A lack of response will be taken as a resignation," Musk stated, signaling a strict accountability push.

Shortly after Musk’s post, government employees across multiple agencies, including the State Department, National Institutes of Health (NIH), General Services Administration (GSA), Veterans Affairs (VA), and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), received an email titled “What did you do last week?” The email instructed them to submit a five-point summary of their weekly achievements while copying their managers. However, it warned against sharing classified information. The deadline for submission was set for Monday.

Hours later, he posted on X saying a good number of responses have been received for the mail. "These are the people who should be considered for promotion," he tweeted.

A large number of good responses have been received already. These are the people who should be considered for promotion. https://t.co/Rc8sGBLemU — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 23, 2025

Interestingly, Musk’s announcement came just hours after former US President Donald Trump praised his efforts on Truth Social. Trump, who has been working on reducing federal government size through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), encouraged Musk to take an even tougher stance, writing, “REMEMBER, WE HAVE A COUNTRY TO SAVE.”

Musk’s directive aligns with the Trump administration’s ongoing efforts to streamline the federal workforce. Over recent weeks, multiple federal agencies have seen workforce reductions, particularly affecting probationary employees.

This unprecedented move has sparked debates over government transparency, employment rights, and the role of private-sector leaders like Musk in shaping public administration. Whether the directive holds legal weight or is challenged in court remains to be seen.

