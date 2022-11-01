Elon Musk fires entire Twitter board to become the sole director

Elon Musk the new 'Chief Twit' of Twitter is also the sole board member of the company. A new filing has disclosed that only Elon Musk sits on the Twitter Board right now. The entire board has been fired, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing by Twitter.

The billionaire has fired the entire board and now stands as the sole owner of the world's biggest micro-blogging site. Musk is already planning on a firing spree if US media reports are to be believed. The firing spree seems to have commenced on day zero of the Twitter acquisition. The top executives of the company were fired which included the former CEO Parag Agrawal, the CFO Ned Segal, and the legal and policy head, Vijaya Gadde.

Elon Musk, in a separate SEC filing, announced that now he is the CEO of Twitter. With this move, Musk is both the director of Twitter and also CEO. However, in one of the comments congratulating him, Musk claimed that his position as CEO is temporary. He did not specify why. Musk is already leading SpaceX which is a rocket and space travel company, Neuralink, a brain-chip startup and the Boring Company which essentially creates tunnels. Musk's biggest brand still remains Tesla, a company that builds electric vehicles.

A new report from Washington Post claimed that Musk is planning to fire around 25 per cent of the entire workforce of Twitter. Musk has publicly shared his displeasure with the management of the company, claiming that there are around 10 managers for every single coder in the company. Several reports from US media have suggested that musk has asked the managers at the company to start forming lists of employees they plan to fire.

Musk has also confirmed that Twitter will be revamping the entire verification system. A report by The Verge claimed that the verification will be coupled with a Twitter Blue subscription. The Twitter Blue is expected to be priced at $20 (roughly Rs 1,600 a month).