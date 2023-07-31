Elon Musk installs massive ‘X’ symbol on Twitter HQ; faces backlash from city officials and neighbours

After rebranding Twitter to X, Elon Musk has finally installed a huge ‘X’ logo at the company headquarters building in San Francisco. However, several neighbours have started complaining against the sign because of its extreme brightness. In addition to this, San Francisco's Department of Building Inspection has already started investigating the matter.

A notice of violation has been filed by the city officials the same day as the sign was put up, saying that it is installed without permit. A report by Washington Post reveals that replacing signage or placing a new sign on any building requires permit that X, formerly known as Twitter, did not have. The concerned inspector has been denied the access of the rooftop as the company officials have told them that the structure “is a temporary lighted sign for an event.”

A few neighbours have also posted on the platform, complaining that the brightness of the sign is too intense. One users posted a short video of the logo saying imagine this sign right across my bedroom. Another wrote, “I'm just astounded at the flagrant lack of consideration for anyone ever.”

X logo light at the old Twitter headquarters is bright as hell pic.twitter.com/77BdJUiOQS — Richard B. Long (@intell911) July 31, 2023

Following the complaints and investigation, Musk posted saying that the company is not leaving the city. He wrote, “Many have offered rich incentives for X (fka Twitter) to move its HQ out of San Francisco. Moreover, the city is in a doom spiral with one company after another left or leaving. Therefore, they expect X will move too. We will not. You only know who your real friends are when the chips are down. San Francisco, beautiful San Francisco, though others forsake you, we will always be your friend.”

After an investigation and slew of complains from the neighbours, hitting back on haters, Musk wrote, “Blaze Your Glory!!”

People are having a field day with memes on the expense of the ‘X’ logo headquarters in San Francisco. Here are a few that you wouldn’t want to miss.

The new twitter X sign on top of the headquarters building be like pic.twitter.com/de5oAS4cwh — JCharlesAssets (@JCharlesAssets) July 30, 2023

Pay a visit to The X Twitter headquarters and have a meeting with the CEO https://t.co/JhUWNOfaOp pic.twitter.com/UQF7a1ordQ — Unorthodox Individual (@Some_Unorthodox) July 31, 2023

Is that the X Mansion pic.twitter.com/2273Ek8REX — minty (@_mintydoge) July 29, 2023

i thought this whole x thing was a joke or a stupid publicity stunt and then elon replaced the twitter sign at the headquarters ?? pic.twitter.com/ezLSCCFYK7 — e ♱ (@nocalschick) July 30, 2023

X logo officially replaces Twitter's famous bird on mobile app, building headquarters pic.twitter.com/1Nmp9EnQEK — AD_licious🇵🇰🇹🇷 (@IntenseThinker) July 30, 2023

Apartment owners who live in front of X headquarters:

(Funny enough, this could be the sacked Twitter Bird too) pic.twitter.com/jRZmicK3l3 — MarchHareDraws (@MarchHareDraws) July 30, 2023

