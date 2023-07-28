Google hired this non-engineering graduate for a Rs 50 lakh salary package

A Pune student Harshal Juikar has bagged a salary package of Rs 50 lakh from Google, reported News18. Unlike in this case, most of the high salary packages are given to engineering graduates only. Juikar is a student at MIT-World Peace University, where he has completed his M.Sc. in Blockchain Technology, an unconventional course that many do not opt for.

As per the report, Juikar stated, “I dared to pursue my passion, and the journey was filled with challenges and doubts. But staying true to myself and embracing the unconventional path led me to success beyond my imagination."

Juikar shared a few tips for other students who are aspiring to become successful in their lives. He said, “Stay curious, be persistent, and don’t be afraid to explore uncharted territories. It’s in the pursuit of our passions that we truly find our purpose."

Tech giants usually take fresh college graduates at high-salary packages. Earlier this year, a student named Avni Malhotra from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur bagged a package of Rs 64.61 lakh per annum from Microsoft. After clearing six rounds of interviews, Malhotra, based out of Jaipur, managed to secure the job, reported Times Now. As per the report, the reasons why Malhotra got the position were because of her prior experience of three years with Infosys and her 'organisational competence'. In terms of the education qualifications, Malhotra holds a B.Tech degree in Computer Science.

As per a recent report by Wall Street Journal, Facebook parent company Meta and Google parent company Alphabet were among the top three highest-paying public companies. Meta ranked second in terms of median salary, offering employees a median wage of nearly $3,00,000 (roughly Rs 2.46 crore). Alphabet followed closely behind at the third spot with a median wage of $2,80,000 (roughly Rs 2.29 crore).

Even though, the tech giants are hiring employees at such big salary packages, they are also making huge job cuts across their companies. Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Technology of India, Rajeev Chandrasekhar believes that people overestimated the demand for digital products during the pandemic.

In an interview with The Indian Express, the minister stated, “If we look at the tech space, layoffs occurred post-Covid, it happened to companies like Google, Microsoft, Meta, and even smaller startups. There are people who have overestimated demand, overestimated consumption of digital products and services, and that correction is manifesting itself in resizing right sizing of organisations. This is, in my opinion, a pretty natural thing for companies, even the big ones and the startup space, specifically the booing or bust is, in a sense, built into the DNA of what a start-up is."

