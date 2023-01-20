'Elon Musk is one of the greatest entrepreneurs': Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman

Elon Musk was not invited to Davos but that doesn't mean he was out of the discussions. Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman only had good things to say about the billionaire. During the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos, Gorman expressed his views about Elon Musk.

"Elon Musk is one of the greatest entrepreneurs and businesspeople in the last century", said Gorman. "Just take The Boring Company alone. Let alone SpaceX, let alone Tesla. This person has extraordinary capabilities," he added further.

Elon Musk also responded to the heaps of praise offered by Morgan Gorman. In response to the video Musk said, "The kind words are appreciated".

Elon Musk has been highly critical of the World Economic Forum conference in Davos. He has been calling the group of people attending the event "unelected world government". Elon Musk recently posted a tweet saying, “WEF is increasingly becoming an unelected world government that the people never asked for and don’t want."

In an earlier tweet he openly asked his followers why was WEF still a thing. In his tweet, he said, “how is WEF/Davos even a thing? Are they trying to be the boss of Earth?” Musk also polled Twitter users asking whether WEF should control the world.

When asked about why Musk did not attend the event, he said, “My reason for declining the Davos invitation was not because I thought they were engaged in diabolical scheming, but because it sounded boring af lol.”

His claims were debunked quickly by the organizer of the World Economic Forum Summit, Yann Zopf. He claimed that Musk was not invited to the conference and that the last time he was invited was in the year 2015.

