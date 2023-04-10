Elon Musk lifts restrictions from sharing Substack links on Twitter

Twitter has removed the restrictions on the promotion and visibility of Substack, a digital newsletter platform, links on the platform after it launched a Twitter-like feature called “Notes” in its app. Users can finally retweet, reply or like posts with links from Substack.

An independent journalist, Matt Taibbi, known for his work on Twitter Files, brought the issue to everyone’s attention. He blamed Twitter for blocking users from sharing links to his articles on Substack.

Since sharing links to my articles is a primary reason I come to this platform, I was alarmed and asked what was going on. I was given the option of posting articles on Twitter instead.



I’m obviously staying at Substack, and will be moving to Substack Notes next week. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) April 7, 2023

To this, Elon Musk responded by saying that the accusations from Matt is false. He said, “Substack was trying to download a massive portion of the Twitter database to bootstrap their Twitter clone, so their IP address is obviously untrusted,” he wrote on Twitter.

Twitter restricted users from sharing Substack links

Actions including retweeting, replying, or liking tweets with Substack links were restricted on the platform. On doing so, users could see an error message: “Some actions on this Tweet have been disabled by Twitter”. It also displayed a warning message on all tweets with Substack links alerting users that Substack may contain malicious links and try to steal personal information or may have violent or misleading content.

Substack founder Chris Best, "We're disappointed that Twitter has chosen to restrict writers' ability to share their work. Writers deserve the freedom to share links to Substack or anywhere else."

Statement from the founders of Substack on Twitter’s decision to restrict engagement with Substack content pic.twitter.com/HbQJk5v0jn — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) April 7, 2023

However, the restrictions have been lifted per the official Substack Twitter handle. “We’re glad to see that the suppression of Substack publications on Twitter appears to be over. This is the right move for writers, who deserve the freedom to share their work,” wrote Substack on Twitter.

