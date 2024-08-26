Elon Musk reacts after France arrests Telegram founder Pavel Durov who could face 20 years in prison

Elon Musk has expressed his disapproval of European authorities after the arrest of Pavel Durov, the billionaire founder of Telegram, describing it as an attack on free speech. In multiple post Musk demanded justice for Durov. A post by American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy claimed that "It's Telegram today. It'll be X tomorrow ". To which Elon Musk showed agreement saying 'he's right'.

In a separate tweet, Musk said,"POV: It’s 2030 in Europe and you’re being executed for liking a meme,” hinting at what he perceives as increasing censorship in the region.

Durov was detained at Le Bourget airport near Paris shortly after arriving on a private jet from Azerbaijan on Saturday. Pavel Durov, a 39-year-old Russian-born entrepreneur with dual French and UAE citizenship, was apprehended as part of a preliminary police investigation into Telegram’s moderation practices. French authorities are reportedly investigating the platform for allegedly enabling various crimes due to inadequate content moderation and insufficient cooperation with law enforcement.

According to a report by Reuters, Durov was arrested based on an outstanding arrest warrant in France. A specialised unit within the cybersecurity gendarmerie and France’s national anti-fraud police are leading the investigation, which is overseen by a judge with expertise in organised crime.

Following Durov's arrest, the Russian government issued a warning to France, emphasising that Durov should be afforded his legal rights. Russia's foreign ministry also stated that it had sent a note to Paris demanding access to Durov, despite his French citizenship. Meanwhile, Russian lawmaker Maria Butina labelled Durov a 'political prisoner,' claiming his arrest was part of a Western 'witch-hunt.' In response, Telegram released a statement asserting that the platform complies with European Union laws, including the Digital Services Act.

The company defended Durov, stating that he has nothing to hide and frequently travels across Europe. Telegram also rejected claims that the platform or its owner should be held accountable for any misuse of the service, reaffirming its commitment to user privacy and free speech.

Pavel Durov founded Telegram in 2013 after leaving Russia due to government pressure to shut down opposition groups on VK, a social media platform he also created and later sold. Telegram, now headquartered in Dubai, has grown into one of the most influential messaging apps, with close to 1 billion users, particularly in Russia, Ukraine, and other former Soviet states.

Telegram has been a crucial platform during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, providing unfiltered and often controversial content from both sides of the conflict. Its rising popularity has also drawn scrutiny from various European governments over concerns about security and data breaches. As the investigation into Durov and Telegram continues, the arrest has sparked a broader debate about free speech, privacy, and the role of tech platforms in global politics.