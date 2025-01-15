Elon Musk reveals Neuralink’s third human implant as Brain-Computer Interfaces expand horizons

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and Neuralink, has disclosed that his brain-computer interface (BCI) company has implanted devices in three human subjects, with all showing promising results. Speaking at an event in Las Vegas streamed on his platform X (formerly Twitter), Musk highlighted Neuralink’s progress and ambitions to implant the devices in 20-30 more people in 2025.

“We’ve got three humans with Neuralinks, and all are working well,” Musk stated, adding that the devices have been upgraded with more electrodes, higher bandwidth, and longer battery life since the first implant.

Musk shared updates on two previous Neuralink recipients. The second patient, who has a spinal cord injury, is using the implant to play video games and learn computer-aided design software for creating 3D objects. The first recipient, also paralysed, has used the implant for gaming and playing chess.

However, details about the third implant recipient remain undisclosed.

While Neuralink garners significant attention, over 45 clinical trials involving BCIs are currently underway worldwide, focusing on applications ranging from aiding communication in ALS patients to treating brain disorders. Rajesh Rao, co-director of the Center for Neurotechnology at the University of Washington, acknowledged Neuralink’s innovation in robotic-assisted surgery and flexible electrode threads. However, he noted that other companies, such as Synchron, Blackrock Neurotech, and Onward Medical, are advancing BCI technology through less invasive or more versatile methods.

BCIs are hailed as transformative for individuals with paralysis and neurological disorders. Marco Baptista, chief scientific officer of the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, described the technology as “very exciting” but emphasised the need for more clinical data to determine the best approach. “This is clearly high-risk, high-reward. We don’t know how safe or feasible it will be,” Baptista said.

Neuralink received regulatory clearance in 2023 to begin human trials. Dr. Rita Redberg, a cardiologist and expert on medical device regulations, highlighted the rigorous oversight required for high-risk devices like BCIs. “The FDA ensures safety at every step, from recruiting patients to testing devices,” Redberg explained, noting the involvement of institutional review boards to evaluate risks and benefits for trial participants.

Despite Neuralink’s innovations, competitors have achieved significant milestones. Synchron’s BCI, for instance, uses minimally invasive techniques, while Blackrock Neurotech combines neural recording with stimulation.