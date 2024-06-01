Elon Musk says SpaceX to make space travel accessible to all, with trips to Moon and Mars soon

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has announced ambitious plans to democratise space travel, stating that the company will eventually enable anyone to journey to space, including the Moon and Mars.

In a recent post on X, Musk shared his vision for a future where space travel becomes accessible to all, not just astronauts and billionaires. He emphasised SpaceX's commitment to reusability as a key driver in making this vision a reality.

Currently, SpaceX's Falcon rocket boasts an 80% reusability rate, significantly reducing the cost of spaceflight. Musk highlighted the development of their Starship spacecraft, designed with near-100% reusability in mind, as a game-changer in achieving this goal.

Starship, SpaceX's next-generation spacecraft, is slated to play a crucial role in NASA's Artemis 3 mission, aiming to land astronauts on the lunar surface in 2026. With three test flights completed and a fourth anticipated as early as June 5th, pending regulatory approval, Starship is steadily advancing towards operational status.

This fourth test flight will focus on demonstrating Starship's ability to return to Earth and land safely, a critical step towards achieving full reusability. The spacecraft will attempt a controlled descent and soft splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico after separating from its Super Heavy booster.

While SpaceX is focused on expanding access to space, their Starlink satellite internet service continues to connect the globe, having recently surpassed 3 million subscribers in 99 countries, including recent launches in Indonesia and Fiji.

As Starship development progresses and reusability becomes a reality, the dream of travelling to the Moon and Mars could become attainable for many.