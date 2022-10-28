Elon Musk seen hanging out at Twitter HQ’s bar with his new employees

Elon Musk has finally completed the infamous ‘Twitter Takeover’. There is no official statement from either Elon Musk or Twitter, saying that the takeover is official, but we can look at the plethora of other indicators. The latest is Musk’s tweet saying ‘the bird is freed’. Elon Musk even visited the company’s HQ in San Francisco with a literal sink in hand. Following that Musk met a handful of Twitter employees at the building. We also get a glimpse at Musk’s meeting with the employees over the company’s bar at the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco.

The image was shared by Walter Isaacson’s Twitter handle and was re-tweeted by Elon Musk. The picture shows Musk leaning on the bar surrounded by what seems like a bunch young Twitter employees. With a coffee mug in hand, Musk is seen listening attentively to the employees. And to no one’s surprise, we don’t see any of the top leadership of the company in the gathering. In fact, multiple reports have claimed that most of the leadership had left the HQ building, never to return.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal along with CFO Ned Segal are a few of the first to leave the company, soon after Musk’s takeover. Vijaya Gadde, the head of legal policy, trust, and safety has also been fired, if American media reports are to be believed. Agrawal is still donning the ‘Twitter CEO’ label on his Twitter bio. The official statement is yet to be made.

Elon Musk, on the other hand, was quick to change his bio to ‘Chief Twit’, ahead of the completion of the Twitter deal. Apart from the ‘bird is freed’ tweet, he released a lengthy letter explaining his rationale to buy Twitter. That letter also shared his vision for the platform, even factoring in the chances of failure.

In this letter, he shared how Twitter needed to do more to allow free speech. However, he also reined in by saying that not anything with no consequences. His letter stated, “Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences! In addition to adhering to the laws of the land, our platform must be warm and welcoming to all. Twitter aspires to be the most respected advertising platform in the world that strengthens your brand and grows your enterprise. To everyone who has partnered with us, I thank you. Let us build something extraordinary together."

Elon Musk Twitter takeover will definitely trigger more changes to the platform. Musk, who has been critical of the platform, will finally have a chance to do things his way.

