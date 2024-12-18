Elon Musk, SpaceX under US Military investigation for not disclosing meetings with foreign leaders: Report

Elon Musk and SpaceX are currently under scrutiny by three US military departments, as reported by The New York Times. The investigations focus on Musk and SpaceX's alleged failure to disclose meetings with foreign leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, since 2021.

The reviews were initiated by the Defense Department’s Office of Inspector General, the U.S. Air Force, and the Pentagon’s Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security. Concerns have been raised over Musk's adherence to security protocols, as he holds top-security clearance at SpaceX, granting him access to classified U.S. military information. He is required to disclose details regarding his personal life, travel plans, and certain behaviours.

Some SpaceX employees allege that Musk and his company have repeatedly failed to comply with these reporting rules, such as not providing full itineraries of meetings with foreign leaders and possibly omitting mandatory disclosures about personal habits, including drug use. The Air Force reportedly denied Musk a higher level of security clearance due to potential risks linked to his handling of classified information.

The concerns are not limited to the U.S. Nine other countries, including some in Europe and the Middle East, have also expressed apprehensions about Musk’s involvement in meetings with U.S. defence officials over the past three years. These nations are reportedly concerned about his ability to protect sensitive information.

Some SpaceX employees aware of the alleged non-compliance voiced their concerns to The New York Times and criticised Musk’s openness about sensitive meetings on his social media platform, X (formerly Twitter). However, many hesitated to report these issues through official channels due to fear of professional retaliation.

The allegations come at a time when SpaceX plays a crucial role in US military operations, including satellite deployments and missile defence projects. Any lapses in security protocols could pose serious risks both domestically and internationally. The investigations are ongoing, and neither Musk nor SpaceX has commented publicly on the matter.