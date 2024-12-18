New York to London in under 60 minutes: Elon Musk proposes $20 billion undersea Hyperloop tunnel

Elon Musk has reignited global fascination with the idea of a transatlantic tunnel by proposing that his company, The Boring Company, could construct the ambitious undersea connection between New York City and London for $20 billion. The concept, which has long been dismissed due to astronomical costs and technical hurdles, is back in the spotlight as Musk combines advancements in tunneling technology with his revolutionary Hyperloop transportation system.

The proposed tunnel would stretch over 3,000 miles (4,800 kilometers) under the Atlantic Ocean and theoretically enable high-speed travel between the United States and the United Kingdom in under one hour. This comes in stark contrast to the eight hours a conventional flight currently takes.

During a recent discussion, Musk claimed that The Boring Company could achieve the project for a fraction of previous estimates, which once hovered around $19.8 trillion. “We can rethink how we build and scale infrastructure,” Musk said, citing innovative tunneling techniques, automation, and cost-effective materials as critical factors in slashing costs.

Central to Musk’s proposal is Hyperloop technology, a futuristic mode of transportation involving vacuum-sealed tunnels and magnetic levitation (maglev), which allows pods to travel at speeds exceeding 3,000 mph. This would dramatically reduce travel time and revolutionize intercontinental connectivity.

While Musk’s vision has generated excitement, experts remain cautious about the project’s feasibility. Building a 3,000-mile tunnel beneath the Atlantic Ocean presents significant engineering, financial, and environmental challenges. Key concerns include:

• Technical Feasibility: Overcoming oceanic pressure, seismic risks, and harsh underwater conditions.

• Cost: Even Musk’s $20 billion estimate is seen as highly optimistic, with experts predicting funding challenges.

• Technology Readiness: Hyperloop remains largely experimental and unproven on such a massive scale.

• Environmental Impact: Disruptions to marine ecosystems and carbon emissions during construction need thorough evaluation.

• Regulatory Hurdles: Coordinating a project of this scale across governments and international agencies will be complex.