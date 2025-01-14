Elon Musk to the rescue: Tesla Cybertrucks deployed as Wi-Fi hubs, snack stations amid California wildfires

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and Starlink, has unveiled a novel disaster relief initiative to support wildfire-affected areas in California. Tesla Cybertrucks, outfitted with Starlink satellite technology, are being repurposed as mobile Wi-Fi hubs to restore internet connectivity in Los Angeles and Malibu, regions severely impacted by the ongoing wildfires.

Announcing the plan on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Musk highlighted the importance of maintaining communication in disaster-hit areas. “These trucks will help affected communities stay connected, even where traditional infrastructure is down,” Musk said, describing the initiative as a fusion of advanced technology and humanitarian effort.

The modified Cybertrucks, equipped with Starlink terminals, are strategically stationed in grid formations to maximise coverage. These vehicles provide both internet connectivity and power to devastated regions. Musk also assured Tesla customers awaiting Cybertruck deliveries that shipments would resume by the end of the week, stating, “This temporary delay serves a greater cause.”

We are going to position Cybertrucks with Starlinks and free WiFi in a grid pattern in the areas that most need it in the greater LA/Malibu area https://t.co/oWilgDyVh5 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 12, 2025

To enhance the utility of these mobile stations, the Cybertrucks are stocked with snacks and beverages and accompanied by security personnel. This additional support aims to provide immediate relief and comfort to residents struggling in the aftermath of the disaster.

That is true of some people in California, and the press will of course accuse me of grandstanding, but, if this helps save even one house or maybe even someone’s life, we should still do it. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 12, 2025

Starlink, Musk’s satellite internet service, has already demonstrated its value during emergencies. Residents and reporters in wildfire-stricken areas have credited Starlink for maintaining reliable connectivity where traditional networks failed. This capability is crucial for coordinating relief efforts, ensuring public safety, and facilitating real-time updates during crises.

Musk’s initiative has reignited conversations around leveraging advanced technology to tackle wildfires. Billionaire investor Bill Ackman proposed integrating satellite monitoring, AI, and drones to detect and suppress fires early. Ackman suggested collaboration among companies like SpaceX, xAI, and Anduril Industries to develop innovative wildfire prevention solutions.

Putting out fires before they spread does not seem like a serious technological challenge in a world with @SpaceX, @xai and @anduriltech.



So @elonmusk and @PalmerLuckey, why don’t we start a company that uses satellites, AI, and drone technology to put out fires before they… — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) January 12, 2025

Musk also addressed broader issues hindering wildfire prevention, criticising California’s regulatory policies. “These nonsense regulations make proactive measures impossible,” he stated, advocating for reforms to mitigate annual wildfire risks and reduce the destruction caused by preventable disasters.