Elon Musk’s daughter says she’s leaving the US after Donald Trump's win, slams Musk’s 'victim narrative'

Elon Musk’s estranged daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, has confirmed she plans to leave the United States following Donald Trump’s 2024 election win. The decision, driven by her concern over the country’s political climate, has sparked an intense public exchange between her and her father. Musk recently weighed in, attributing their strained relationship to what he calls the “woke mind virus,” to which Wilson responded with sharp criticism.

Related Articles

In one of her posts on Threads she said, "I've thought this for a while, but yesterday confirmed it for me. I don't see my future being in the United States. Even if he's only in office for 4 years, even if the anti-trans regulations magically don't happen, the people who willingly voted this in are not going anywhere anytime soon."

Wilson’s decision to leave the country initially garnered significant attention, especially after Musk publicly commented, “The woke mind virus killed my son.” Musk’s use of the phrase has become a recurring theme in his discussions of progressive ideologies, and he has repeatedly implied that these beliefs are behind his fractured relationship with his daughter. In response, Wilson took to Threads with a scathing message: “So, you’re still going with the sob-story about how ‘woe is me, my child was infected by something-or-other and that’s totally the only reason why they hate me.’”

Wilson went on to mock Musk’s response, suggesting he was using a “cliché victim narrative” rather than taking responsibility for their personal fallout. “It’s just tired, it’s overdone, it’s cliché. I’m just bored honestly,” she wrote, pointing out that she feels Musk’s explanations are more about saving face than reality.

In her post, Wilson suggested that Musk’s frustration may stem from his lack of control over her decision to leave. She wrote, “If I’m correct, the reason why this particular post is the one that got to you is that you’re mad that you finally don’t have power over someone.” She described Musk as “a delusional and grubby little control freak who hasn’t matured as a person for 38 years,” making clear she views their estrangement as largely his responsibility.