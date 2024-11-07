'Golden age of American innovation': Google CEO Sundar Pichai congratulates Donald Trump; Elon Musk reacts

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has congratulated Donald Trump on his projected 2024 presidential victory, describing it as a “golden age of American innovation.” In a post on X, Pichai expressed optimism about the future of technology under Trump’s administration, indicating Google’s readiness to collaborate with the new leadership to advance technological progress.

Pichai’s message read: “Congratulations to President @realDonaldTrump on his decisive victory. We are in a golden age of American innovation and are committed to working with his administration to help bring the benefits to everyone.” This statement highlights a positive outlook on the country’s technological growth and the potential for innovation across various sectors under Trump’s leadership.

Google, which has faced scrutiny from different political quarters, is positioning itself as an ally to the incoming administration.

— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) November 6, 2024

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk responded to Pichai’s post with the word “Cool,” showing approval without further comment. Musk, a supporter of Trump’s 2024 campaign, has previously praised Trump’s performance and described the election outcome as a “crystal clear mandate for change.”

Pichai’s post is not the only direct endorsement of Trump’s win from a major tech leader. Other leaders like Apple CEO, Tim Cook, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman have also congratulated the new president elect of US for his victory over US Vice President Kamala Harris.



It is to be seen how traditional Silicon Valley will iron out differences with Trump’s policies, particularly on immigration and data privacy. Earlier this year, Donald Trump had written a post on his social media platform Truth Social saying, "Google is a Crooked, Election Interference Machine. Totally Illegal, they will pay a big price for what they are doing!"

The new Trump administration will also have to deal with the rapid growth of AI technology in society and enterprise. Tech companies face challenges around AI regulation and market competition, Trump’s administration is expected to promote business-friendly policies.