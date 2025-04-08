Elon Musk's Starlink gets licence to operate in Bangladesh

Elon Musk’s satellite internet venture, Starlink, has received commercial approval to operate in Bangladesh. The country's telecom regulator granted the licence on March 28, marking the first step towards a full-scale rollout of satellite-based internet services in the country.

Starlink is now awaiting a Non-Geostationary Satellite Orbit (NGSO) licence, which is expected to follow. Once issued, the permit would allow the company to officially launch its services across Bangladesh—making it one of the first in South Asia to open up to SpaceX’s internet constellation.

The timing is notable. Starlink is currently powering the livestream of the Bangladesh Investment Summit 2025 in Dhaka, which began on April 7. The four-day event has drawn more than 550 investors from over 50 countries and is viewed as a critical platform for attracting global capital and partnerships.

The move to grant Starlink a licence is being seen as part of Bangladesh’s broader push to modernise its digital infrastructure. By enabling satellite broadband access, especially in rural and hard-to-reach areas, the government aims to improve connectivity and support services like education, healthcare, and governance.

The approval also comes against the backdrop of growing trade tensions with the United States. In recent weeks, US authorities hiked tariffs on Bangladeshi cotton exports from 16% to 37%, posing a challenge to one of the country’s most important industries. With Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus currently heading the interim government, the tariff hike is expected to be raised during President Donald Trump's ongoing visit to Dhaka.

As the summit continues, the focus remains on positioning Bangladesh as a competitive, tech-forward investment destination—and Starlink’s entry appears to be a key signal in that direction.