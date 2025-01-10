Elon Musk's X now has a standalone app for Grok AI assistant

Grok, the AI assistant integrated into the X platform, has been released as a standalone app, expanding its reach beyond the social media site. Developed by xAI, the app retains its signature conversational tone, which the company describes as “humorous and engaging.” Grok allows users to generate images, summarise text, and answer questions.

Initially launched in December 2024 for a limited set of users, the Grok app builds on X’s rollout of a free tier for the AI assistant. Previously, access to Grok was tied to an X Premium subscription, starting at $8 per month. The free tier allows 10 requests every two hours and three image analysis requests per day - restrictions that may also apply to the standalone app.

Users can sign in to the app using Apple, Google, or X accounts, or simply by email. It’s unclear if X Premium subscribers gain additional benefits when using the Grok app, as they do on X.

While Grok shares challenges common to AI assistants like ChatGPT and Gemini - such as occasional inaccuracies and odd image outputs - it differentiates itself with its ability to address “spicy questions” that other AI tools avoid. Additionally, a version of the Grok AI model is available as open-source software, appealing to developers and researchers.

Screenshots from the app reveal a simple interface, showcasing its main screen, image generation capabilities, and sign-in options. Unlike the X integration, the app allows users to access Grok without venturing into the X platform.

Despite its expanded availability, Grok faces scrutiny over accuracy and image-generation quirks. The app’s ability to deliver on its promise of offering unique and boundary-pushing responses remains to be seen. However, its open-source component and standalone availability may attract a broader user base.