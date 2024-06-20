EMotorad unveils limited edition e-cycle inspired by Prabhas' movie 'Kalki 2898 AD'

EMotorad, a leading electric cycle manufacturer, is riding high on a unique partnership with the much-awaited Prabhas starrer, "Kalki: 2898 AD." The collaboration brings forth the "Kalki Limited Edition Doodle," a specially designed e-cycle that captures the film's adventurous spirit and futuristic setting.

"Kalki: 2898 AD", an action-adventure film set to release soon, has already generated significant buzz for its visual grandeur and star power. EMotorad's limited edition e-cycle aims to tap into this excitement, offering fans a tangible piece of the "Kalki" universe.

The Kalki Limited Edition Doodle is based on EMotorad's popular Doodle V3 model, a foldable e-cycle known for its versatility. This special edition features exclusive graphics and colour schemes inspired by the movie, making it collectable for fans.

“Prabhas is a legend! We are thrilled to collaborate with Prabhas' latest movie, Kalki, to introduce this unique, limited-edition Doodle V3 e-cycle," said Kunal Gupta, CEO of EMotorad. "Our partnership represents our commitment to innovation and our passion for creating products that resonate with our customers' lifestyles and interests. We’re happy to give the fans a futuristic e-cycle that helps them closely associate and take home a part of such an iconic movie."

Priced at Rs 55,999, the Kalki Limited Edition Doodle is available for pre-order at a special price of Rs 2,898, a nod to the movie's title.

Key Features of the Kalki Limited Edition Doodle:

Exclusive "Kalki: 2898 AD" inspired design

Foldable frame for easy portability

Fat tyres for enhanced stability

60+ km range and a top speed of 25 kmph

Five riding modes for versatile performance

With its unique design and limited availability, the Kalki Limited Edition Doodle is poised to be a sought-after product for both e-cycle enthusiasts and fans of the film.