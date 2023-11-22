‘Enjoying this drama’, say netizens after Sam Altman's return to OpenAI; check out funniest reactions

OpenAI has announced to bring back Sam Altman as the CEO with new board members. This was a dramatic week at OpenAI. Firstly, Sam Altman was blindsided and fired from the company by the board members over Google Meet last weekend. The board stated that Altman was ‘not candid enough with his communications with the board members’.

This startled the entire tech world, followed up with a zillion questions about his removal. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella jumped to the rescue and announced that Altman will work with Microsoft and will lead its AI Research lab. Altman also backed the claim, stating, “the mission continues”

While this was happening, over 500 OpenAI employees, out of 770, threatened to quit their jobs and join Microsoft if the board members did not resign. The Microsoft CEO also told CNBC, “At this point, I think it’s very clear that something has to change around the governance at OpenAI.”

Finally, giving into the pressure from investors and employees, OpenAI has announced the return of Sam Altman as the CEO. The new board members have also been announced. This was definitely a huge shakeup for the entire tech industry.

People following this tech drama are now sharing hilarious memes on X, formerly known as Twitter. One user wrote, “Don't know who's director and script writer but enjoying this drama.” while another shared, “The lengths this man will go to not use Microsoft teams.” Here are a few that you won’t want to miss.

