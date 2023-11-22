Sam Altman returns to OpenAI with new board members; Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella responds

OpenAI has now announced that Sam Altman will return to the company as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with new board members. These members will include Bret Taylor (Chair), Larry Summers, and Adam D'Angelo.

OpenAI posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, "We have reached an agreement in principle for Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO with a new initial board of Bret Taylor (Chair), Larry Summers, and Adam D'Angelo. We are collaborating to figure out the details. Thank you so much for your patience through this."

Sam Altman has also officially announced that he will be back to OpenAI. He explained why he agreed to work for Microsoft after being ousted from OpenAI and why he changed his decision. He wrote, "I love OpenAI and everything I’ve done over the past few days has been in service of keeping this team and its mission together. When I decided to join Microsoft on sun evening, it was clear that was the best path for me and the team. With new board and w Satya’s support, I’m looking forward to returning to OpenAI, and building on our strong partnership with Microsoft.

Microsoft Satya Nadella is also onboard with Altman's decision to rejoin OpenAI. He wrote, "We are encouraged by the changes to the OpenAI board. We believe this is a first essential step on a path to more stable, well-informed, and effective governance. Sam, Greg, and I have talked and agreed they have a key role to play along with the OAI leadership team in ensuring OAI continues to thrive and build on its mission. We look forward to building on our strong partnership and delivering the value of this next generation of AI to our customers and partners."

Apart from Altman, Greg Brockman, co-founder of OpenAI, who quit the company after Altman was fired, has announced his return on X. He wrote, "Returning to OpenAI & getting back to coding tonight." Resharing OpenAI's announcement of Altman's return, Brockman wrote, "Amazing progress made today. We will come back stronger & more unified than ever"

Emmett Shear, who was appointed as the interim OpenAI CEO, posted, "I am deeply pleased by this result, after ~72 very intense hours of work. Coming into OpenAI, I wasn’t sure what the right path would be. This was the pathway that maximized safety alongside doing right by all stakeholders involved. I’m glad to have been a part of the solution."

"Sam Altman is a big winner through this sordid saga: he gets his job back, he gets a new, more ‘adult’ Board, he gets more control and authority, and Satya Nadella and Microsoft will support him more solidly than ever," said Jaspreet Bindra, Founder and MD, The Tech Whisperer, UK.

