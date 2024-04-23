'Everything but your mother's maiden name': Dating apps under fire for privacy failings, warns Mozilla Report

Dating apps, once hailed as the modern Cupid, are now facing a barrage of criticism for their alarming disregard for user privacy. According to Mozilla's latest *Privacy Not Included research, popular platforms like Tinder and Bumble are not only faltering in their attempts to win over Gen Z but are also ramping up their appetite for user data.

The comprehensive guide by Mozilla has slapped 22 leading online dating platforms with warning labels, citing their failure to meet basic privacy and security standards. This revelation comes amid a significant shift in the demographics of dating app users, with Gen Z emerging as the primary clientele. Younger, financially constrained, tech-savvy, and less inclined towards casual encounters, this demographic's disenchantment has dealt a blow to the industry, resulting in a staggering $40 billion dip in market shares since 2021.

In a bid to regain their former allure, dating apps are resorting to drastic measures, including leadership overhauls, experimentation with new features and subscription models, integration of AI technology, diversification of income streams, and the gamification of platforms to enhance user engagement. However, amidst these efforts lies a troubling trend of increasingly intrusive data collection practices, often coupled with lax security measures.

Mozilla's research paints a grim picture, with over 90% of reviewed dating apps, including Tinder, Bumble, Scruff, Her, OKCupid, and Facebook Dating, receiving warning labels for their subpar privacy protocols. Shockingly, 80% of these apps admit to sharing or selling users' personal information without guaranteeing the right to delete such data. Match Group, the conglomerate behind over 40 dating apps, has come under particular scrutiny for its vague policies on data sharing among its affiliates.

Zoë MacDonald, a researcher and writer with *Privacy Not Included, minced no words in her assessment, condemning dating apps' predatory privacy practices as a dealbreaker for users. "If dating apps think people are going to keep handing over their most intimate data - basically, everything but their mother’s maiden name - without finding love, they're underestimating their users. Their predatory privacy practices are a dealbreaker," MacDonald said.

The gravity of these privacy breaches was underscored by a 2022 investigation by The Wall Street Journal, which exposed how user data from platforms like Grindr, Scruff, and OKCupid had been exploited, leading to the outing of individuals, including a priest. Despite these revelations, platforms like Grindr and Scruff have been slow to implement adequate safeguards, leaving users vulnerable to exploitation.

Furthermore, dating apps are not only voracious collectors of personal data but also encourage users to divulge intimate details about their lives, interests, and preferences. This treasure trove of information, coupled with the proliferation of AI technology, raises concerns about the potential for abuse, including the propagation of biases and discrimination in matchmaking algorithms.

While some dating platforms have taken steps to enhance user safety through AI-driven features like spam detection and content moderation, concerns persist about the broader implications of AI integration in the realm of online romance. As Misha Rykov, a Mozilla Privacy Researcher, aptly points out, the onus is on dating apps to safeguard users' data from exploitation, particularly given the pivotal role that personal information plays in forging meaningful connections in the digital age. “To forge stronger matches users have to write compelling profiles, fill out numerous interest and personality surveys, asses and charm matches, share pictures and videos — the whole experience is heavily dependent on how much information people share. By this virtue, dating apps must protect this data from exploitation,” Rykov said.