Ex-Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain appointed as India CEO of Abu Dhabi-based AI company G42

Manu Kumar Jain, the former head of Xiaomi India, has been appointed as the India CEO of G42, an Abu Dhabi-based artificial intelligence (AI) company. The announcement was made on Monday, marking a significant development in the tech industry.

Jain expressed his enthusiasm about the new role and the opportunity to start a new AI business in India. He stated, “Together, we will innovate, disrupt, and drive forward the frontiers of Artificial Intelligence.” He also highlighted the transformative power of AI and its limitless potential to impact various industries.

G42 welcomed Jain’s appointment, describing him as a leader synonymous with transformative leadership and ground-breaking success in the consumer technology sector. This move is seen as a significant step in G42’s growth story.

This development comes about eight months after Jain’s departure from Xiaomi Group. He had served Xiaomi for nine years in multiple roles and made significant contributions to the company. In 2017, he was appointed Global Vice President. Prior to Xiaomi, he co-founded Jabong, a popular e-commerce portal that sells fashion and lifestyle products.

