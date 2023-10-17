Exchange value of old iPhones: Rs 21,000 for iPhone 11, Rs 6,080 for iPhone 7; check full list of Apple Trade-In values

In a tech-savvy world where the allure of the latest iPhone models constantly beckons, the prospect of upgrading to a new device has never been more enticing. But what to do with your trusty old smartphone? Apple has an answer: Trade-In. This program is designed to help you not only part ways with your old companion, and help in recycling efforts but also score substantial discounts on your new iPhone, regardless of its age.

How Does Apple's Trade-In Program Work?

1. Assess Your Device: To kickstart the process, head over to Apple's Trade-In webpage. Here, you will be prompted to answer a few questions regarding your device, including its brand, model, and current condition. These details are crucial in determining the trade-in value of your old iPhone.

2. Receive an Estimate: After you've furnished the necessary information, you'll be presented with an estimated trade-in value for your device. This value can be instantly applied as a credit towards the purchase of your brand-new iPhone.

3. Sit Back and Relax: Once you've made your choice of the latest iPhone model, Apple takes care of the rest. No need to go anywhere – your old smartphone will be collected right at your doorstep when your new iPhone is delivered.

It's important to keep in mind that the trade-in values may fluctuate based on factors such as the condition, age, and configuration of your old device. Naturally, the better the condition of your device, the higher its trade-in value will be.

Apple's Trade-In program extends competitive trade-in values for a wide range of smartphone models, making it an attractive option for those who seek an upgrade. To give you a glimpse of the potential savings, here are the estimated trade-in values for popular iPhone models:

- iPhone 14 Pro Max: Up to Rs 67,800

- iPhone 14 Pro: Up to Rs 64,500

- iPhone 14 Plus: Up to Rs 42,500

- iPhone 14: Up to Rs 40,000

- iPhone SE (3rd generation): Up to Rs 21,450

- iPhone 13 Pro Max: Up to Rs 55,700

- iPhone 13 Pro: Up to Rs 53,200

- iPhone 13: Up to Rs 38,200

- iPhone 13 mini: Up to Rs 34,400

- iPhone 12 Pro Max: Up to Rs 41,300

- iPhone 12 Pro: Up to Rs 38,800

- iPhone 12: Up to Rs 27,400

- iPhone 12 mini: Up to Rs 21,000

- iPhone SE (2nd generation): Up to Rs 10,520

- iPhone 11 Pro Max: Up to Rs 30,900

- iPhone 11 Pro: Up to Rs 27,030

- iPhone 11: Up to Rs 21,200

- iPhone XS Max: Up to Rs 17,900

- iPhone XS: Up to Rs 16,740

- iPhone XR: Up to Rs 13,800

- iPhone X: Up to Rs 12,950

- iPhone 8 Plus: Up to Rs 10,690

- iPhone 8: Up to Rs 8,550

- iPhone 7 Plus: Up to Rs 7,990

- iPhone 7: Up to Rs 6,080

