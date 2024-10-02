Excitel challenges Jio and Airtel with free internet, projector and OTT offer; see details

Excitel has launched a new offer aimed at challenging industry giants Reliance Jio and Airtel. The company is offering new users three months of free internet service along with access to 18 OTT platforms and over 150 channels.

Excitel's new offer is available with its Rs 499 monthly plan. Users who subscribe to this plan for nine months will receive an additional three months of free service. This means a total of 12 months of internet service for the price of nine.

Benefits Include

Free Internet: Three months of complimentary service after subscribing for nine months.

OTT Access: Subscriptions to 18 OTT platforms, including Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, and ALTBalaji.

TV Channels: Access to over 150 channels.

High-Speed Internet: 300 Mbps internet speed.

Additional Perks

Excitel's offer also includes free access to live TV channels, a smart TV, and an HD projector.

This offer is currently available in over 35 cities across India.

Excitel has been aggressively expanding its presence in the Indian broadband market. The company recently launched two new broadband plans, priced at Rs 1,299 and Rs 1,499, offering high-speed internet, OTT subscriptions, live TV channels, and a free smart TV or HD projector.