Exclusive | ‘Cars are now essentially mobile devices on wheels’ says Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors on the launch of Tata Curvv

Tata Motors recently launched a stylish coupe SUV called Tata Curvv.ev at a starting price of Rs 17.49 lakh in India. Powered by an electric motor, it is claimed to offer a range of up to 400+ km and is tech-loaded with a dual-screen setup for infotainment, ADAS features, wireless charging and more.



In an exclusive conversation with Tech Today’s Aayush Ailawadi, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director at Tata Motors revealed that the auto industry in India is becoming more tech-driven. He said, “Cars are now essentially mobile devices on wheels, with every element and subsystem defined by software. We're moving towards software-defined vehicles, where features can be updated over the air, similar to smartphones. This shift is happening rapidly, and we expect it to become more prevalent within a year or two. The industry's focus is on creating software-defined vehicles, where features can be purchased and updated during the ownership period. This trend is transforming the automotive landscape, aligning it with the tech industry.”

Talking about the EV growth in India, Chandra believes that while EVs were growing in India and globally, some regions have experienced slowdowns for different reasons. He stated, “In Europe, Germany removed incentives, and in China, subsidies decreased. Despite regional variations, the consensus is that electrification is the future technology in the auto industry. Short-term pressures may exist, but the long-term trend is clear.”

He further noted that the company aims to “launch the right products, overcome barriers, and support electrification in India”. Chandra added, “Our initiatives, such as cell manufacturing and component localisation, reflect our dedication to advancing EV technology.”

Since Tata Curvv is launched in both ICE and EVC variants, when asked about their sale expectation in India, he told us that while EV penetration is growing in the market and is currently between 15 to 35 per cent, ICE vehicles are likely to sell more in India because they offer more power options including diesel and petrol. He said, “Although price parity and improved range have addressed some barriers, EVs are still in an evolutionary phase. We expect the penetration level of EVs to increase, but ICE vehicles will likely remain the dominant choice for now.”

Talking about the newly launched Tata Curvv and the key focus areas that the company worked on with this new offering, he said, “We knew we had to overcome the 400-kilometre barrier to address range anxiety effectively. Our obsession has always been to provide a real range of 400 to 450 kilometres, as 85% of intercity drives in India are under 400 kilometres. Overcoming this barrier helps tackle range anxiety and charging infrastructure issues, which haven't grown as fast as they should, given the adoption rate in the country. Battery prices were initially high, limiting us to offering low-range vehicles comparable to ICE counterparts. However, battery prices have decreased by 50 per cent over the last 1-1.5 years, allowing us to localise and reengineer battery packs to offer a 45-55 kilowatt-hour battery pack at price parity.”