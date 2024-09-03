Exclusive | ‘We focus on creating the right products, keeping customers happy’, says Boat co-founder Aman Gupta

Boat Lifestyle Co-founder and CMO, Aman Gupta, believes that the best way to establish a brand is to create the right product for the customer and keep them happy. In an exclusive conversation with Business Today, Gupta stated, “We focus on creating the right products, keeping our customers happy, and staying aspirational and relevant. That’s how we ensure we don’t lose our edge.”

Related Articles

Founded in 2016, Boat Lifestyle is performing exceptionally well in the Indian market, maintaining a strong position in the consumer electronics segment, particularly audio products.

Talking about his journey, Gupta said that he was inspired by the pace India was changing. He said, “We noticed that as India evolved, there was an opportunity to create something that resonated with the new generation. We were at the right place at the right time.”

Gupta also spoke about the challenges that the company faces in the highly competitive market like India, especially when there are so many well-established Chinese brands. He said, “Companies like OnePlus have always been there, even when we started. They disrupt with aggressive pricing, but we've always managed to stay on top by focusing on our strengths.

He added, “There were many challenges—scaling the business, growing year after year, and staying ahead of the competition. Challenges will always be there, and we must navigate them wisely.”

During the launch of Nirvana Ivy earbuds, Gupta revealed that initially, whatever money that they made from their products, they invested in “product development” and “marketing”. He noted, “The reason we have loyal customers like you is that we focus on providing great service and putting our profits back into the product.”

The boAt co-founder further revealed that they plan to go global soon as well. When asked about growth in wearable products, he said, “We've strengthened our focus on audio, which remains our core area. However, we're also exploring wearables. The first product we've launched in this category is a smart ring. We haven't decided on a comprehensive lineup yet, but we're focusing on premium wearables.”