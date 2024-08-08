'Exporting Indian culture to the world': YouTube CEO Neal Mohan celebrates India's creator boom, highlights AI's future

YouTube CEO Neal Mohan returned to his ancestral roots in India for the company's Brandcast event, delivering a passionate speech about the country's explosive creator economy and YouTube's future powered by AI. Mohan, whose family hails from Lucknow, spoke about the profound impact of Indian storytelling on his career journey, leading him to now helm a platform enabling global story sharing.

"Every day, I talk to creators who are telling extraordinary stories," Mohan shared. "And let me tell you, that’s happening in this country more than anywhere else. In fact, creators in this country are doing more than just sharing stories - they’re exporting Indian culture to the world."

Mohan highlighted the impressive growth of Indian creators on the platform, revealing that over 11,000 Indian channels boast over a million subscribers – a 50% increase year over year. He contrasted this with just 11 channels achieving that milestone when he joined YouTube nine years ago. This exponential growth, he highlighted, demonstrates the evolving landscape of entertainment, where creators are the new A-listers, exemplified by figures like Prajakta Koli and Diljit Dosanjh.

The CEO further celebrated the success of YouTube Shorts, first launched in India, which has now garnered trillions of views in the country. He pointed to the global reach of Indian comedy, cricket content, and music videos, stressing the role of YouTube in fostering communities around shared passions.

Looking forward, Mohan highlighted the role of generative AI in shaping the future of creation on YouTube. "We’ve launched AI tools that empower human creativity," he stated, citing the recent rollout of Dream Screen in India as an example. He affirmed YouTube's commitment to responsible AI development while pushing the boundaries of creative expression.

Mohan concluded his speech by highlighting the unique connection between creators and their fans that defines YouTube. "There’s only one place you can tap into the unique connections between creators and their fans," he declared. "There’s only one YouTube."