Facebook introduces TikTok-like short video feature

Ever since the short video format of TikTok became an international sensation, social media companies have tried to introduce a similar format on their platforms. After Instagram Reels, Facebook is now testing a new TikTok-like feature that shows short videos in the app's news feed section. Like TikTok, the videos will open in vertical format and users can swipe up to watch the next video.

Facebook is looking to cash-in on the recent ban of TikTok in India and the US which were two of TikTok's biggest markets. A few weeks ago Facebook-owned Instagram released the Reels feature which was also similar to the short video format of TikTok. Instagram Reels is now available in more than 50 countries.

The Mark Zuckerberg-owned social media giant platform is now testing a new 'Short videos' format within the Facebook mobile app's news feed.

With this feature, users can swipe up on the screen to see the next short video. The feature is not yet available on Facebook's Android and iOS apps. The company is testing the feature in a limited capacity before it launches it for mass use. Facebook told Gadgets360 that it is testing new features that will help users "express themselves."

A Facebook spokesperson told, "We're always testing new creative tools so we can learn about how people want to express themselves. Short-form videos are extremely popular and we are looking at new ways to provide this experience for people to connect, create and share on Facebook,"

TikTok may not stay banned forever as Microsoft had shown interest in buying the international stake of TikTok when it was banned in the US, however, no deal has been finalised yet.