'Farewell for now': Madhav Sheth leaves Realme India after five years as CEO

Madhav Sheth, the former CEO of Realme India, has officially announced his departure from the company amidst speculation about his potentially joining Honor India. Sheth, who previously held the position of VP for Business and Corporate Strategy (Global) at Realme, took to Twitter to share the news with his followers.

In a letter posted on Twitter, Sheth expressed his farewell sentiments, stating, "Goodbye can be disheartening, but the world is too small until we meet again. Farewell for now, but our paths may cross again soon, and that's something to look forward to building a better and bigger future."

Sheth's announcement marked his resignation from Realme while emphasising his readiness for new adventures. However, he will continue to serve as a strategic advisor to Realme, providing valuable guidance on development strategies, market insights, and global product observations.

Expressing his gratitude, Sheth said in a letter, “I am grateful to our fans, teams, partners, and each one of you who loved, supported, helped, and believed in me during these past five years. None of this would’ve been possible without you."

The company reassured its customers, partners, and stakeholders that Realme's operations would continue seamlessly despite Sheth's departure. Realme reiterated its unwavering commitment to providing high-quality products, exceptional user experiences, and innovative technologies. They emphasised their determination to drive the brand forward, delivering outstanding products and services to customers worldwide.

Recent reports have speculated about Madhav Sheth's potential move to Honor, where he would play a key role in the launch of Honor-branded smartphones in India. According to ET Telecom, Honor's India partner, PSAV Global Tech Private Limited, is currently in discussions with Sheth to revive the brand in the country.

