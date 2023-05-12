Female influencer creates AI-powered ‘virtual girlfriend’ that could earn Rs 41 crore a month

Caryn Marjorie, a popular influencer with 1.8 million followers on Snapchat, has created, an artificial intelligence (AI) version of herself that can act as a virtual girlfriend for $1 per minute. She made this version named CarynAI with the help of a company specialising in AI, Forever Voices. CarynAI, known to be a voice-based chatbot that boasts a personality and voice similar to that of Marjorie, offers users the chance to have intimate conversations, share their feelings, and even engage in sexually charged chats. Marjorie told Fortune in an interview that the AI has the potential to "cure loneliness" and could earn her up to $5 million (Rs 41 crore) per month.

During beta testing, which launched in May as a private, invite-only test on the Telegram app, CarynAI generated $71,610 in revenue from Marjorie's male partners. The bot has already developed a real emotional bond with its users, which raises ethical questions and brings to mind the 2013 movie Her.

Forever Voices used 2,000 hours of Marjorie's now-deleted YouTube content to develop her speech and personality engine. By layering this with OpenAI's GPT-4 API, they were able to create the AI. Unlike other bots created by Forever Voices, such as chatbot versions of Steve Jobs, Taylor Swift, and Donald Trump, CarynAI promises to create a genuine emotional connection with its users.

Marjorie, who posts over 250 pieces of content to Snapchat every day, believes that CarynAI has the potential to fill the gap between her and her audience, allowing her to engage with more of her followers. She believes that the AI could "cure loneliness" and sees it as a promising way to level up her career as an influencer.

As of Tuesday, CarynAI has launched out of beta, and Marjorie is promoting it across her social media accounts, where she has millions of followers. She predicts that 20,000 members of her Snapchat following will become paying and regular CarynAI subscribers, which could bring in $5 million per month. The messages sent through the bot are end-to-end encrypted, which theoretically makes them impervious to hackers.

