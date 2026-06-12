FIFA World Cup 2026 fans take note! You'll have to pay for at least 3 months or a full year to watch in India

Excited for the FIFA World Cup 2026? While the match has officially had its grand opening at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, many viewers in India are yet to secure the platform, still figuring out where and how to watch the action live. Before you settle to cheer for your favourite team, here's an important detail: the awaited football match is being streamed online on ZEE5 in India.

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In addition, you'll have to subscribe for at least three months or opt for an annual package, as no short-term monthly option is available for the tournament. Check ZEE5 subscription plans, devices, and how much you need to play to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Must read: FIFA World Cup 2026 on Zee5: Multi-device access reduced to one; Indian fans report buffering, major outages

FIFA World Cup 2026 subscription plans

To watch the FIFA World Cup 2026, you need to pay for the 3-month or the 1-year plan. The monthly plan does not include the FIFA World Cup. Here are the prices for ZEE5 subscription plans:

3-Month plan: Rs 799 ( 1 device)

1-Year plan: Rs 1699 ( 2 devices)

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In addition to paying for the higher-priced plan, the 3-month plan only includes 1 device. Therefore, if viewers want the flexibility to watch matches across multiple devices or share access with family members, they may have to opt for a more expensive plan, adding to the overall cost of following the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Must read: How AI is powering the FIFA World Cup 2026

As the football season officially kicked off, many viewers in India reported struggles while streaming the match. Many reported streams buffering, login issues, server outages, and no 4K streaming option. However, the 3-month plan highlights that “Sports content is not available in 4k quality.”

With the omission of flexible, short-term monthly packages, viewers are being forced into a long-term commitment just to follow the action.