FIFA World Cup 2026 on Zee5: Multi-device access reduced to one; Indian fans report buffering, major outages

The 2026 FIFA World Cup had its grand opening at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. For millions of Indian football fans watching from home, however, the experience was far less celebratory. As Mexico took on South Africa in the tournament opener, Zee5, the platform holding India's exclusive World Cup broadcast rights, found itself swamped by complaints of freezing streams, app crashes, login failures, and missing features that had been promised to subscribers.

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Social media lit up almost immediately, turning what should have been a landmark night for Indian football viewership into a wave of digital frustration.

The trouble started before kick-off

The discontent had actually begun building days before a ball was kicked. Several early subscribers noticed that Zee5's Rs 799 FIFA World Cup package appeared to have quietly reduced multi-device access from the promised three screens to a single device.

This contradicts their earlier expectation of being able to view on three devices, which they say was based on promotional materials. Many users who intended to share subscription costs are now upset.

What viewers reported on opening night

As the opening ceremony began and the first match got underway, complaints poured in across platforms. The most commonly reported issues included streams freezing or buffering during live play, login and account-access failures, temporary server outages around kick-off, the absence of a 4K streaming option that had featured prominently in the platform's promotional material, ongoing confusion about device limits for premium subscribers, and broader concerns about the value of the dedicated Rs 799 World Cup package for fans purchasing it solely for the tournament.

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Not every subscriber appeared to be affected, but the sheer volume and consistency of complaints made the streaming experience the dominant talking point among Indian football fans on the tournament's opening day.

How Zee5 responded

As the complaints mounted, Zee5 shared a set of troubleshooting steps for affected viewers. For smart TV and streaming stick users, the platform recommended clearing cache and data through the television's primary app settings and, for persistent issues, a full uninstall and reinstall of the app to force-download the latest build.

For viewers watching on computers or laptops, the platform advised clearing browser cookies and history for "All Time," using the most updated version of Chrome, Edge, or Safari, and disabling any active ad-blockers or custom DNS setups that might prevent the video player from initialising.

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For early subscribers still experiencing single-device lockouts despite the restoration fix, Zee5 said logging out of all active sessions across devices and performing a fresh login would allow the backend patch to recognise the three-screen permissions correctly.