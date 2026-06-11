Want to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 final? Just 1 ticket may cost more than 20 months of...

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is the biggest in the tournament's history, featuring 48 teams, three host nations, and 104 matches. It is also, for a large portion of the world's football fans, the least affordable. For an Indian travelling to the United States to watch the final, the ticket alone could cost the equivalent of nearly two years' worth of average income.

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The number that puts it in perspective

According to data reported by the Times of India, the average ticket price for the World Cup final, scheduled for July 19 in New Jersey, is $7,598 (₹7,27,129). To put that in context, that figure represents roughly 20 months of income based on GDP per capita for fans in the least affordable countries.

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While the data does not list India specifically, the comparison holds: India's GDP per capita sits well below the countries on that list, making the cost of attending the final a figure that few Indian fans could realistically absorb.

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For fans in Mexico, one final ticket equates to 18 months of income. For Brazilians, it is seven months. Even German fans are looking at six months. Only fans from wealthier nations, France, England, Spain and South Korea, are looking at four to five months.

Beyond the final, the most expensive group-stage match is expected to be Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal against Mexico on June 22 in Atlanta. Quarter-final tickets in Vancouver are priced at $2,561 (₹2,45,088). A semi-final in Atlanta runs $2,362 (₹2,26,043).

The cheapest available fixtures, New Zealand vs Eswatini at $182 (₹17,417) and Canada vs Curaçao at $198 (₹18,949), offer a more accessible entry point, but they are not the games that most fans are travelling across the world to watch.

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How FIFA made it worse

The affordability problem is not simply a function of demand. It is, in large part, a structural choice made by FIFA, as reported by the Indian Express.

At the centre of it is dynamic pricing, a mechanism that ties ticket costs to real-time demand rather than a fixed value. Dynamic pricing is familiar in everyday life; it is the same principle behind surge pricing on ride-hailing apps. But FIFA took the model further. It created its own authorised resale marketplace and chose to charge a 15% commission from both the buyer and the seller, ensuring it profits from every resale transaction regardless of which direction prices move.

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"An authorized resale market enables the seller to control the exchange and charge commissions and is the seller's best revenue-maximizing mechanism. That is the core economic logic behind FIFA's resale platform," Pnina Feldman, an associate professor from the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia, told ESPN.

The World Cup final, initially priced at $6,730 (₹6,44,061) for the top category, has since risen to over $10,990 (₹10,51,743) in the latest sales window, according to Ticketdata.com.

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FIFA president Gianni Infantino has defended the approach.

"We have to look at the market, we are in the market in which entertainment is the most developed in the world. So we have to apply market rates," he said.

"And as a matter of fact, even though some people are saying that the ticket prices we have are high, they still end up on the resale market at an even higher price, more than double of our price."

The cheap seats nobody is buying

Dynamic pricing has created a sharp divide. Top-tier games have become financially out of reach for most fans, while lower-demand group-stage fixtures are struggling to fill seats.

Most group-stage tickets are priced between $60 (₹5,742) and $620 (₹59,334), but FIFA has not disclosed how many are available at the lower end. According to the Associated Press, the number of $60 (₹5,742) tickets per game is likely in the hundreds rather than thousands, accounting for roughly 1.6% of total available seats per match.

FIFA has been accused of offloading unsold inventory for low-turnout games through unofficial resale websites. According to the Telegraph, large blocks of seats appeared on SeatGeek at $200 (₹19,140), well below the $700 (₹66,990) valuation on FIFA's own resale platform, with as many as 18 blocks available at once, a volume inconsistent with typical reseller behaviour.