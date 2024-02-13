Fired LinkedIn employee lands job at Google with fun viral video; watch here

Mariana Kobayashi, previously terminated from her role at LinkedIn, has triumphantly secured a coveted position at Google's Dublin headquarters following a bold and unconventional job application strategy, as reported by Business Insider.

Google, renowned for its stringent recruitment procedures amidst millions of annual applicants, witnessed Kobayashi's ascent into its ranks after her ingenious video application caught the attention of online audiences.

Determined to differentiate herself from the masses, Kobayashi eschewed the traditional resume route, opting instead to craft a compelling video presentation showcasing her professional journey, complete with glowing endorsements from former colleagues and industry insiders. This novel approach, requiring approximately 10 hours of meticulous planning and production, was not only shared directly with Google's hiring manager but also disseminated online, swiftly capturing the imagination of viewers and industry professionals alike.

The viral sensation of her application prompted widespread support and admiration, leading to a direct outreach from a Google recruiter. Acknowledging her as exceptionally qualified, the recruiter expressed interest in Kobayashi for alternative roles within the company, despite her initial application for an account executive position for which she was marginally underqualified.

Undeterred, Kobayashi approached the subsequent interview process with determination and transparency, addressing her perceived shortcomings head-on and articulating a clear plan for growth and development within the role. Her proactive communication and commitment to self-improvement resonated with Google's hiring team, leading her through three rigorous interview stages, including a comprehensive case study and leadership assessment.

A week after her final interview, Kobayashi received the life-changing news of her successful job offer from Google, underscoring the potential for unconventional approaches and unwavering dedication to secure employment opportunities at prestigious companies like Google.

Meanwhile, amidst Kobayashi's triumph, reports have surfaced indicating Google's recent dismissal of 1,000 employees. The tech giant's January layoffs, affecting various departments including hardware, central engineering, and Google Assistant, were conveyed to affected employees via email, with the company expressing regret over the difficult decision.