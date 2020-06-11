First read, then share: Twitter tests new feature to curb misinformation

Microblogging site Twitter said that it has started working on a new feature that will prompt users to read an article before retweeting it. Currently, this feature is on a trial basis only for Android users in English. If a user decides to share an article on the platform, Twitter would prompt the user to open the article first and only then retweet.

The new feature is being tested to curb misinformation and encourage meaningful discussions on the platform,Twitter said in a statement. "To help promote informed discussion, we're testing a new prompt on Android- when you Retweet an article that you haven't opened on Twitter, we may ask if you'd like to open it first," Twitter tweeted.

Sharing an article can spark conversation, so you may want to read it before you Tweet it. To help promote informed discussion, we're testing a new prompt on Android -- when you Retweet an article that you haven't opened on Twitter, we may ask if you'd like to open it first. - Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) June 10, 2020

Last month, Twitter launched a feature that allowed users to limit who can reply to their tweets on Android, iOS, and the company's web app. If your tweet falls under Twitter's list of harmful language, you will be notified to think again about your tweet. Twitter might direct you to improvise your reply but it will not entirely prohibit you from publishing it.

Lately, Twitter has rolled out additional features like the ability to hide specific replies to tweets. Besides, the microblogging site also launched Fleets feature for the Indian users. Similar to 'Stories' on Instagram, Fleets is a new way to have conversations using text, photos, and videos, that will disappear after 24 hours.

