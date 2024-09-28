Fitness trackers gather dust: Survey reveals most owners don't use them

As World Heart Day brings attention to the importance of heart health, a new survey by LocalCircles reveals a surprising trend: most people who own fitness trackers don't actually use them. The survey, which gathered responses from over 33,000 citizens across 278 districts in India, sheds light on the reasons behind this widespread abandonment of fitness devices.

A staggering 79% of respondents who own a fitness band or smartwatch reported having at least one unused device lying around at home. Some households even had four or more discarded trackers. This suggests a disconnect between the initial enthusiasm for fitness trackers and the reality of incorporating them into daily routines.

Reasons for Abandonment

The survey identified several key reasons why people stop using their fitness trackers:

Lack of Perceived Need: 35% of respondents stated they no longer use their trackers because they exercise regularly and don't see a need for a device to track their activity.

Inconsistent Exercise Habits: 17% admitted they struggle to exercise regularly, making the tracker a constant reminder of their inactivity.

Charging Hassle: 13% cited the inconvenience of daily charging as a reason for abandoning their trackers.

These findings indicate that for many, the initial motivation for buying a fitness tracker – whether for personal use or as a gift – fades over time, leading to the device being relegated to a drawer.

Missed Opportunity for Heart Health Monitoring

While fitness trackers offer various features, including heart rate monitoring, only 34% of regular users utilise this function. This highlights a missed opportunity for leveraging fitness trackers to promote heart health awareness.

"With only 34% fitness band users tracking heart rate, there is clearly need for awareness about importance of heart rate tracking and popularising such a feature if it exists," the LocalCircles report noted.

Key Takeaways and Recommendations

The LocalCircles survey stresses the need for greater awareness about the benefits of fitness trackers, particularly for heart health monitoring. The findings also suggest that manufacturers should focus on creating devices that are easier to use, require less frequent charging, and offer features that cater to individual needs and fitness goals.