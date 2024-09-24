Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale 2024: Massive discounts on iPhones and Android smartphones

Flipkart's highly anticipated Big Billion Day sale is set to kick off on September 27th, 2024, with early access for Flipkart Plus members starting on September 26th. The sale promises massive discounts on a wide range of products, including smartphones from leading brands like Apple, Samsung, Motorola, Poco, and more.

iPhone Deals

The iPhone 15 series is expected to be a major attraction during the sale, with potential price drops bringing the Pro models under Rs. 1,00,000:

iPhone 15 Pro: Expected price of Rs. 89,999 (original price: Rs. 1,09,000).

iPhone 15 Pro Max: Expected price of Rs. 99,999 (original price: Rs. 1,39,000).

Additional exchange discounts and cashback offers on select debit and credit cards are also anticipated. It's worth noting that Apple has discontinued the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models following the launch of the iPhone 16 series.

Samsung Galaxy Deals

Samsung's flagship Galaxy S series smartphones are expected to see significant discounts:

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G: Rs. 35,999 (original price: Rs. 89,999).

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 5G: Rs. 64,999 (original price: Rs. 84,999).

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G: Rs. 27,999 (original price: Rs. 84,999).

Budget-friendly Samsung options like the Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy F05 are also expected to be available at discounted prices of Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 6,499, respectively.

Motorola Deals

Motorola's Edge series is also expected to see attractive discounts:

Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G: Rs. 27,999 (original price: Rs. 41,999).

Motorola Edge 50 Neo 5G: Rs. 22,999 (original price: Rs. 29,999).

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion 5G: Rs. 19,999.

Motorola G85 5G: Rs. 16,999.

Other Smartphone Deals and Offers

Other popular smartphone brands like Vivo, Oppo, Poco, Realme, and Xiaomi are also expected to offer attractive deals during the Big Billion Day sale.

Additional Benefits:

EMI Options: Starting from Rs. 999 per month.

SuperCoins Discounts: Extra discounts for Flipkart Plus members using SuperCoins.

Flipkart Axis Bank Card Offers: Up to Rs. 1 lakh Flipkart credit.

Flipkart's Big Billion Day sale is a great opportunity to upgrade your smartphone or grab a new device at a discounted price. Make sure to compare prices and offers carefully to find the best deal for your needs.