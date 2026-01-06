Qualcomm and Google expand decade-long alliance to lead agentic AI in the automotive sector

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Google have announced an expansion of their decade-long collaboration to accelerate the development of software-defined vehicles (SDVs) and agentic AI experiences. This deepened alliance integrates Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Digital Chassis with Google’s automotive software to deliver secure, scalable AI-powered solutions for millions of vehicles worldwide.

Redefining Intelligent Mobility

Building on the Gemini Enterprise for automotive initiative announced in 2025, the companies are showcasing new AI-powered solutions at CES 2026 that connect vehicles to the cloud. This flexible architecture utilises both on-device and cloud models to enable real-time personalisation for drivers through advanced voice-driven and proactive assistants. For consumers, this approach facilitates smarter, safer, and more adaptive vehicles with multimodal interfaces and always-on AI features.

Unified Reference Platform for Rapid Innovation

The companies are establishing a unified reference platform designed to accelerate development cycles and streamline production for vehicle manufacturers. By aligning Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms with Google’s Android Automotive OS (AAOS) roadmaps, beginning with Android 17, they are creating a foundation for next-generation SDVs and in-vehicle infotainment systems. This collaboration allows automakers to accelerate prototyping and deliver higher-quality automotive experiences to consumers at scale.

Scaling Software-Defined Vehicles

Google and Qualcomm are partnering to scale AAOS for SDVs through an architecture involving on-device software and complementary cloud development environments. As the lead scaling partner, Qualcomm delivers pre-integrated and optimised software on Snapdragon Digital Chassis platforms to accelerate time-to-market. This system supports multiple vehicle domains, including instrument clusters with safety elements, granular over-the-air updates, and fleet insights powered by AI and telemetry data.

Cloud-First Automotive Engineering

Qualcomm is introducing the Snapdragon vSoC virtual platform on Google Cloud’s Arm-based Axion bare metal instances. This enables automakers to design, test, and validate software entirely in the cloud without the requirement for physical vehicle hardware. Developers can begin building from a browser on a laptop, allowing for global collaboration and efficient scaling of automotive software development.

Lifecycle Management and Project Treble

To streamline Android lifecycle management, Qualcomm is introducing Project Treble for automakers utilising Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms. Designed to ensure predictable and secure upgrades, Project Treble will cover four generations of Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms and over 14 individual systems-on-chips. This initiative is supported by a robust 10-year plan for critical software updates, enabling vehicles to remain connected with up-to-date features throughout their entire lifecycle.

"Our decade-long journey with Qualcomm Technologies has consistently pushed the boundaries of automotive innovation, and we are thrilled to deepen this strategic partnership even further," said Patrick Brady, VP, Engineering, Google " As the automotive industry rapidly evolves into an AI-powered, software-defined future, our continued collaboration is more critical than ever. This collaboration allows us to integrate our leading software and AI capabilities with Qualcomm Technologies’ foundational hardware, creating a unified, scalable platform that will accelerate development for automakers globally and ultimately deliver safer, smarter, and more personalised experiences for every driver", Brady further added.

Nakul Duggal, EVP and Group GM, Automotive, Industrial and Embedded IoT & Robotics, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc said that "For over 10 years, Qualcomm Technologies and Google have been at the forefront of transforming the automotive experience, and today marks a new chapter in that journey. This expanded collaboration is significant to Qualcomm Technologies as it unites our industry-leading Snapdragon Digital Chassis platforms with Google's unparalleled software and AI expertise. Together, we are building foundational technology platforms that empower automakers to innovate at an unprecedented pace, accelerate the transition to software-defined vehicles, and unlock the full potential of agentic AI, ultimately enabling automakers to deliver safer, more intelligent, and truly personalised mobility for consumers worldwide.”