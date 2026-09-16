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Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026 sale date, early access revealed: Check offers, bank deals, and more

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026 sale date, early access revealed: Check offers, bank deals, and more

Flipkart has revealed the Big Billion Days sale date and early access details, while highlighting bank discounts, cashbacks and special deal formats for shoppers.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 16, 2026 2:30 PM IST
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026 sale date, early access revealed: Check offers, bank deals, and moreFlipkart Big Billion Days 2026 sale date and early access details revealed to shoppers.(Photo: Flipkart)

Flipkart has announced the dates for its annual Big Billion Days sale, giving shoppers a first look at what to expect from its upcoming festive shopping event. The sale will officially begin in October, while select Flipkart members and credit card holders will get early access. Along with the sale dates, Flipkart has revealed some of its payment offers, including a 10% instant discount on Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards.

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It is also teasing multiple deal formats and has revealed the brands associated with this year’s event, while keeping its biggest product deals under wraps for now.

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale date and early access

The Big Billion Days 2026 sale starts on October 9. The e-commerce giant is also offering early access to Flipkart Plus, Flipkart Black and Flipkart credit card members on October 8, allowing them to access the sale a day before it opens more widely.

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Flipkart has not disclosed its product-wise offers yet. The company’s sale page currently says-Top deals revealing soon, but it has already given shoppers a preview of the formats it will use during the event. These include Price Crash, BBD Specials, Tick Tock Deals, Brand Hours, Double Discount and Rush Hours.

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10% bank discount, cashback and brands

On the payment front, Flipkart is offering a 10% instant discount on Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards, subject to applicable terms and conditions. The sale page also highlights 10% savings with the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and 10% cashback on the first transaction through super.money. BHIM, CRED and Paytm are listed as UPI partners.

Flipkart has also revealed the brands supporting the event. Samsung Galaxy and Intel Core Ultra are listed under Powered by, while Acer, Beardo, JBL, Aristocrat and TCL are named as associate sponsors.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 16, 2026 2:30 PM IST
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