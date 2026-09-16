Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026 sale date, early access revealed: Check offers, bank deals, and more

It is also teasing multiple deal formats and has revealed the brands associated with this year’s event, while keeping its biggest product deals under wraps for now.

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale date and early access

The Big Billion Days 2026 sale starts on October 9. The e-commerce giant is also offering early access to Flipkart Plus, Flipkart Black and Flipkart credit card members on October 8, allowing them to access the sale a day before it opens more widely.

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Flipkart has not disclosed its product-wise offers yet. The company’s sale page currently says-Top deals revealing soon, but it has already given shoppers a preview of the formats it will use during the event. These include Price Crash, BBD Specials, Tick Tock Deals, Brand Hours, Double Discount and Rush Hours.

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10% bank discount, cashback and brands

On the payment front, Flipkart is offering a 10% instant discount on Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards, subject to applicable terms and conditions. The sale page also highlights 10% savings with the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and 10% cashback on the first transaction through super.money. BHIM, CRED and Paytm are listed as UPI partners.

Flipkart has also revealed the brands supporting the event. Samsung Galaxy and Intel Core Ultra are listed under Powered by, while Acer, Beardo, JBL, Aristocrat and TCL are named as associate sponsors.