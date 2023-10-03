Flipkart Big Billion Days, Amazon Great Indian Festival offers: Apple iPhones starting at Rs 32,999; check deals

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will start from October 7 for Flipkart Plus members and other users will be able to avail the deals from October 8. Apple iPhones are one of the biggest attractions during the sale season and this time should be no different. Flipkart is already teasing some enticing deals on its website ranging from last year’s iPhone 14 series up to iPhone 11.

Let’s take a look at some of the best iPhone deals on Flipkart and Amazon during the festive season sales:

iPhone 14: The Apple iPhone 14 is the phone that is expected to gain big discounts during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The phone that was launched last year is expected to retail below a price of Rs 50,000. Flipkart has teased a deal where the phone has been listed at Rs 4xxxx. Given the teaser, the prices could range anywhere from Rs 40,000 to Rs 49,999. However, we expect the latter which could be inclusive of the bank offers and exchange bonus.

iPhone 14 Plus: The Apple iPhone 14 Plus is also expected to go on sale during the Big Billion Days. The e-commerce website is offering special passes to users to access the deals. Using the passes, the buyers can lock the price of the device at the lowest level. Flipkart is selling these passes at Rs 1,999. However, most of the passes for the devices have been sold out for now.

iPhone 12: The next phone that is being teased as part of the Big Billion Days sale is the Apple iPhone 12. The phone that is currently retailing at Rs 48,999 can be purchased at a best price of Rs 32,999. According to Flipkart, the deal price of the iPhone 12 is Rs 38,999. Over and above the sale price, the buyer can get Rs 3,000 discount via bank offers and an additional exchange bonus of Rs 3,000. This brings the price down to Rs 32,999. The iPhone 12 is a three generation old Apple device powered by the A14 Bionic chipset.

Flipkart Bank Offers: The e-commerce giant is offering multiple bank offers along with the sale price. According to the listed pages, credit or debit card holders of the following banks can avail a 10% instant discount during the sale.

ICICI Bank

Axis Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is also beginning at the same time as Flipkart’s Big Billion Day sale. The Amazon Prime members will be able to access the deals from October 7 and the non-Prime members can get the deals from October 8. The company is also offering discounts on select iPhone models. The iPhone 13 being one of them. Amazon

iPhone 13: The iPhone 13 has been teased with a deal price of Rs 3xxx9. The phone will most likely sell at a price of Rs 39,999 during the sale. The iPhone 13 will be selling at its lowest price since launch during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. Amazon is offering 10% discount to SBI Debit and Credit card holders. The deal price will include the bank discount and exchange bonus.

