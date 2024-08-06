scorecardresearch
Flipkart Flagship Sale kicks off today, offering steep discounts on Apple iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S23, more

Flipkart is gearing up for its Independence Day-themed Flagship Sale, promising attractive deals on a wide range of products, including smartphones, electronics, fashion, and home goods. The sale, which begins at 12:00 PM on August 6, will coincide with Amazon's Great Freedom Festival Sale, setting the stage for a heated competition between the two e-commerce giants.

Smartphone Deals

The teaser page for the Flipkart Flagship Sale highlights several popular smartphones that will be available at discounted prices, including:

iPhone 15

Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 FE

Vivo T3 5G

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion

Electronics and Other Categories

Customers can expect discounts of up to 80% on electronics, including tablets, laptops, smart TVs, and cameras. Flipkart is also promising significant price cuts on food and sports items, furniture, and home essentials, with discounts ranging from 50% to 80%.

To enhance affordability, Flipkart has partnered with ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Yes Bank to offer an instant discount of up to 10% on purchases made using their credit cards and EMI transactions. Customers can also avail of no-cost EMI options and exchange offers on select products.

Published on: Aug 06, 2024, 8:40 AM IST
